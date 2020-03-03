tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Annual Urs of Syed Ali Asghar Chan (known as Lato-laal Sarkar) will be observed on March 6 (Friday). The 3-day ceremonies will start on March 5 with charaghan and a “chadar” laying ceremony. Sajada Nasheen of the shrine Muhammad Ali Shah will inaugurate the Urs ceremonies with “Chadar Poshi”. A Mehfil Sima will also be held in which famous Qawwals will perform.
PU date sheets: Punjab University has issued date sheets for BA/BSc and Associate Degree Art/Science Part-I and Part-II Annual Exams 2020. BA/BSc and Associate Degree Art/Science Part-II Annual Exams 2020 will commence from March 28 while BA/BSc and Associate Degree Art/Science Part-I Annual Exams 2020 will commence from April 11.
