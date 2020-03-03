PhD awarded

LAHORE:Senior journalist and teacher Mian Javed Aslam has successfully completed his PhD degree in Communication Studies. Mian Javed Aslam completed his PhD under the supervision of Prof Dr Noshina Saleem and Prof Dr Zakria Zakar. He was awarded the degree after approval of his thesis entitled “Role of Pakistani TV news channels in the formation of public policy.” With over 18 years’ journalism experience, Mian Javed Aslam is also presently serving as Assistant Professor at a private university.