close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

PhD awarded

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

LAHORE:Senior journalist and teacher Mian Javed Aslam has successfully completed his PhD degree in Communication Studies. Mian Javed Aslam completed his PhD under the supervision of Prof Dr Noshina Saleem and Prof Dr Zakria Zakar. He was awarded the degree after approval of his thesis entitled “Role of Pakistani TV news channels in the formation of public policy.” With over 18 years’ journalism experience, Mian Javed Aslam is also presently serving as Assistant Professor at a private university.

Latest News

More From Lahore