Awards ceremony

LAHORE :A ceremony was organised by the Youth Assembly for Human Rights at a private school. Youth Assembly for Human Rights president Babar Sulehri and spokesman for Punjab Ministry of Human Rights Omar Siddiqui presented Human Rights Awards to the children and school principal Syed Waqas Haider and vice-principal Malik Muhammad Aqeel. On the occasion, the school children appreciated Pakistan Army and highlighted the Kashmir issue. Babar Sulehri said that India had occupied Kashmir despite 18 UN resolutions on Kashmir. India is committing crime in Kashmir. He said Kashmir is backbone of Pakistan; we will support and raise voice of Kashmir at international forum.