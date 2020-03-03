Govt urged to play role in intra-Afghan talks

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Amir Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the government to play an active role in intra-Afghan talks which are set to start in Norway on March 10.

In a statement issued from JI headquarters Mansoora on Monday, he said the responsibilities of Pakistan had further increased now and it was expected that the government would show the same enthusiasm to help different Afghan groups to come to the table as it did during peace talks between Taliban and America. He also urged different Afghan groups to learn a lesson from the past, shun mutual violence and make sincere efforts to establish peace in the war-torn country.