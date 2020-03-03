Campaign against coronavirus

Pakistan Railways has started awareness campaign after outbreak of coronavirus in the world. Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dost Ali Leghari held an important meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters and directed the officials to start awareness campaign and take precautionary measures as annually 70 million passengers travel by trains in Pakistan. The CEO directed the officials concerned to display posters and banners of precautionary measures at important places of all railway stations, divisions and headquarters. Additionally, he directed to appoint focal persons at all divisions so that focal persons have communications with health authorities concerned. The focal persons will reports suspicious cases to the authorities. They will ensure precautionary measures and its implementation. He also instructed to manage separate room for the patients of corona-virus at all divisional hospitals of Pakistan Railways.

PRCS: Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) has taken a number of steps for containing coronavirus at national and provincial level. Briefing the media at PRC provincial headquarters here Monday, the PRC chairman and singer Ibrar-ul-Haq informed that qualified health screening teams and ambulance service had been deployed and staff had started performing duties at Chaman Border to support Balochistan Health Department and a quarantine facility had also been established at Taftan border. Six high tech and equipped containers, one generator, one Watson Plant have been provided by PRCS, while ambulances with first aiders deployed at Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta Airports and National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad for transportation of suspected cases. PRC Punjab Chairman Justice (r) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that awareness campaign had been launched through informatory brochures and banners with key messages on coronavirus preventive measures.