MoU signed

LAHORE:An MoU was signed between Punjab Daanish Schools and Aga Khan University-Examination Board (AKU-EB). According to a press release the MoU has been signed to inculcate Daanish Schools’ students with the 21st century trends and skills competencies which include creativity and innovation, critical thinking and problem solving, interpersonal skills and team work.
