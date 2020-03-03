close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

MoU signed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

LAHORE:An MoU was signed between Punjab Daanish Schools and Aga Khan University-Examination Board (AKU-EB). According to a press release the MoU has been signed to inculcate Daanish Schools’ students with the 21st century trends and skills competencies which include creativity and innovation, critical thinking and problem solving, interpersonal skills and team work.

Latest News

More From Lahore