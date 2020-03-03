Officers warned against laxity

LAHORE :Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan has said that heads of all departments and field officers would have to perform as no negligence, laxity or poor performance would be tolerated.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in connection with performance audit of officers, at Civil Secretariat here Monday. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, planning and development chairman, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of different departments, including food, agriculture, information, divisional commissioners, PITB chairman, Punjab Food Authority DG, PDMA DG and all deputy commissioners.