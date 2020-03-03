close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

Officers warned against laxity

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

LAHORE :Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan has said that heads of all departments and field officers would have to perform as no negligence, laxity or poor performance would be tolerated.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in connection with performance audit of officers, at Civil Secretariat here Monday. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, planning and development chairman, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of different departments, including food, agriculture, information, divisional commissioners, PITB chairman, Punjab Food Authority DG, PDMA DG and all deputy commissioners.

Latest News

More From Lahore