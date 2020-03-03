Wasa to launch App to resolve sanitation issues

LAHORE:Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood has said that unauthorised commercial aquifer connections can be regularised without penalty for a period of one month.

He was speaking in a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. On the occasion, it was also decided that Wasa would set up a facilitation desk at the LCCI to ensure early resolution of the issues being faced by the business community.

The well-equipped facilitation desk would have an officer to respond to the queries of the businessmen and would take up their issues with the Wasa authorities concerned. Wasa’s vice-chairman said that most of the people had been harassed or faced heavy fines due to lack of information on their part. He said that underground water level in Lahore was getting lower every year so we need to focus on water conservation as well very seriously.

He said the only solution of all the water related issues was to get Hydrology Licence under amnesty scheme for industrial water connections within a month. He sought LCCI cooperation to make people aware of the amnesty scheme to register their units for Hydrology Licence. He said that Wasa had published a pamphlet with all details on it and registration would be given according to the water extraction level either deep or shallow, and the charges would be fixed accordingly.

Answering a question about heavy fine, he said that all should first register their plants for licencing then the issues would be taken up categorically. “I will try my best to bring some relief on fines after discussion from the relevant authority”, Wasa vice-chairman added.

Regarding poor sanitation in Lahore, Wasa vice-chairman said that Wasa was going to launch an application named “Hazir Sir” for immediate solution of sanitation problem. The complaints with the pictorial evidence have to be just uploaded on the app. The relevant officer would resolve the issue immediately. He said that funds had been allocated for six waste water treatment plants had already been planned near River Ravi to make the river clean.

LWMC: On the invitation of LWMC chairman, PTI parliamentarians from Lahore visited head office of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here Monday.

Purpose of their visit was to understand LWMC’s working and improve coordination between the department and political representatives, said LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed while talking to media.

surgical equipment: Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal met with importers of surgical equipment and manufacturers Monday in which matters pertaining to preventive masks, gloves, availability of surgical equipment at local level as well as possibilities of their preparation came under review. Special Secretary Health Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Industries and Trade Ashar Zaidi, officers of Industries and Trade as well as Health Department were also present.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government will remain vigilant and fully prepared in order to cope up with all sorts of untoward circumstances and provision of surgical instruments will have to be ensured at every cost. Surgical instruments are a dire need of health professionals so that people should not run after them, he stated.