77.69pc pass MBBS 1st Prof exam

LAHORE :University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of MBBS First Professional annual examination 2019, Monday.

A total of 5,931 candidates from 43 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam out of which 4,585 passed and 1,317 failed. The result of 29 candidates was put on RL list. The pass percentage remained 77.69 per cent. Ansharah-e-Zinnia Batool, d/o Rab Nawab Shahid, of a private medical college got first position securing 528/600 marks.

Muneeb Hasan Khan, s/o Mansoor Hasan Khan of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore and Eaman Naseem, d/o Naseem Bessey of a private medical & dental college, got second and third positions, securing 527/600 and 525/600 marks respectively. The supplementary exams will commence on April 14.