Grade-16 officer appointed to monitor DMG officers’ performance

LAHORE :In an unprecedented move Administration of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab has appointed a grade 16 officer and other non technical staff to monitor the performance of DMG officers along with presenting recommendations for action against performance of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

As per notification issued on February 26, signed by OPC Assistant Director, it has authorised a grade 16 officer Mubeen Sarwar to look after performance of DMG officers of Dera Ghazi Khan. Not only this, the OPC administration has appointed IT staff to monitor performance of Sargodha Division.

It has learnt that now junior staff of OPC having not any experience of legal and revenue complications can directly issue orders to divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners concerned.

Moreover, junior staff can also recommended authority concerned to take action against DMG officers. Not only this, now OPC IT staff can tag complaints and can refer it to District Overseas Committees which is as per OPC Act is the mandate of Commissioner and Director General. The appointment of junior staff giving them authority to issue directions to higher officers has raised concerns among DMG officers.

A grade 19 bureaucrat while talking to The News on the condition of anonymity termed the OPC action disgraceful. He said that how a senior officer can be answerable to junior officer. He said that accountability is a good thing but it should not fall from the grace.He said that such actions would delay complaints of overseers Pakistanis.