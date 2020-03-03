Lahore Arts Council to celebrate Women’s Day

LAHORE :For the first time in the history of the Lahore Arts Council, “Women Festival” is being organised at Alhamra, to celebrate the International Women’s Day by bringing together a diverse group of women from various fields and walks of life. The festival, themed as “Woman: Ambassador of Peace” is being organised by Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with Black Box Sounds.

The festival is aimed to pay tribute to the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of Pakistani women, said Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi in a press conference, held at Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall on Monday.

Moneeza Hashmi thanked “Black Box Sounds” for their collaboration and said that our women are playing a vibrant role in society and need to be acknowledged for their contribution. She stated said that undoubtedly Pakistani women are a symbol of commitment, honesty, bravery, and devotion.

Other than panel discussions and talk sessions, the festival includes a theatrical performance by Azad Theatre and music performances by students. Different food and handicraft stalls will also be displayed in the Burney Garden.