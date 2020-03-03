Exhibition of 15 preservation projects funded by Germany inaugurated

LAHORE:Kulturwelten—Worlds of Culture” an exhibition by the German Foreign Ministry presenting its Cultural Preservation Programme was opened at the Deewan-e-Aam of the Lahore Fort on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by German Ambassador in Pakistan Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General, Kamran Lashari, Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus Naurin Director Ahmad-Zaki and others.

The exhibition features 15 preservation projects, funded by Germany, from around the world including the Lahore Fort Picture Wall Project. Speaking on the occasion, German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said Germany’s Federal Foreign Office had supported roughly 2,800 cultural preservation projects in 144 countries with 80 million euros. “Among them a number of important projects have been initiated in Pakistan including the Picture Wall Project at the Lahore Fort in collaboration with Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP),” he said, adding that more was to come including conservation of the Sheesh Mahal western façade. About the exhibition the ambassador said it basically centered around the idea of cultural itinerary. It had travelled almost around the world from Berlin where it was at display in late 2018 through Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Paraguay to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck added.

Kamran Lashari said the Lahore Fort Picture Wall was supposedly the largest mosaic wall in the world and its documentation and conservation had started with the help of Germany.

“We are trying to establish the best practices of the world in our conservation work,” he said, adding it got recognition including a UNESCO award. Lahore Fort Conservation Project Project Manager Wajahat Ali and Naurin Ahmad-Zaki also spoke on the occasion. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the opening ceremony and showed keen interest in the preservation projects put on display at the exhibition. Meanwhile, a number of youths were seen taking selfies and photographs with Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck who is quite active on social media as well. The exhibition will continue till March 8.