16 SHOs reshuffled

LAHORE:DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed has issued orders of transfer and posting of 16 SHOs on Monday.

Munawar Dogar has been posted as SHO Bhati Gate, Waqas Bukhari as Addl. SHO Kot Lakhpat, Rafiullah as SHO Chung, Nasrullah Chatha as SHO Islampura, SI Abdul Qadir as Addl. SHO Faisal Town, SI Naseem Anjum as Addl. SHO Gareen Town, SI Faheem Imdad as Addl. SHO Samanabad, Raza Zakir as SHO Racecourse, Shahzeb as SHO Gujjarpura, Nayyer Nisar as Addl. SHO Manawan, Amir Suhail as Addl. SHO Ichhra, SI Ishtiaq Ahmad as Addl. SHO Millat Park, Inspector Abdul Majid, Hafiz Tariq, SI Akram Khan and Inspector Munir Ahmad have been asked to report to Police Lines for further posting.