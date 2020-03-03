CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates Spring Festival

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Spring Festival 2020 at Jilani Park here Monday.

Usman Buzdar also visited Art and Craft Village and inspected different stalls being displayed over there. He showed his keen interest in the items being displayed on the stalls of Art and Craft Village. An elderly person presented a model of Minar-e-Pakistan to Usman Buzdar and was also presented with a traditional Chadar. Adviser Asif Mahmood and PHA Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan adorned a traditional turban to the chief minister.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Spring Festival 2020, the chief minister said that Spring Festival had become part of cultural civilisation of Lahore as it brings a message of felicity and hope for everyone, he added.

“I pay tributes to the team for organising Spring Festival and we will continue with the culture of holding spring festivals in future also because such positive activities provide healthy entertainment, he stated. Spring festivals have also been launched across the province, he said adding the PTI government was striving for promoting traditional tourism, sports and cultural activities from day one and has always promoted such activities. With the grace of Allah Almighty law and order is much satisfactory across whole Punjab, including Lahore. The Punjab government has organised a number of sports, culture and tourism activities and holding of PSL matches in Lahore, including other cities is a welcome step, he added.

grants: Usman Buzdar has approved provision of grant-in-aid for the Lahore High Court Bar Association as well as divisional, district and tehsil bar associations by the Punjab government.

In a statement, the chief minister disclosed that the bar associations convention would be held here this month and a package would also be announced for the welfare of the lawyer community. He reiterated that lawyers’ problems would be solved on a priority basis and every possible step would be taken for their welfare. It is regretted that past governments totally ignored problems faced by the lawyers and only protected their personal interests, he added. It is sanguine that the PTI government is creating ease for different strata and steps will be taken to provide relief to the legal fraternity, he added. Meanwhile, Law Minister Raja Basharat called on the chief minister at his office on Monday and discussed various matters, including provision of grant-in-aid to the bar associations.