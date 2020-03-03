ICI, Cirin merger completed

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan has announced that all assets and liabilities of Cirin Pharmaceuticals (Private) Limited (Cirin) stand transferred to and vested in ICI Pakistan.

The successful amalgamation took effect from March 1, 2020, and would help ICI Pakistan further expand its footprint in the local pharmaceutical industry.

ICI Pakistan Chief Executive Asif Jooma said, “Our pharmaceuticals business has been going from strength to strength and the amalgamation of Cirin will enable ICI Pakistan to expand its own manufacturing base for pharmaceutical products and to further diversify its overall product portfolio.”

ICI Pakistan Vice President Pharmaceuticals Business Aamer Malik said, “Over the last few years, ICI Pakistan’s pharmaceuticals business has witnessed a remarkable transformation to deliver sustainable, competitive and profitable growth. This has been achieved by leveraging best practices and forging greater synergy between its various segments and portfolios.