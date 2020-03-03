South African HC visits Descon HQ

KARACHI: South African High Commissioner Mthuthuzeli Madikiza and Deputy Head of Mission Christo Janse Van Noordwyk recently visited Descon Headquarters.

They were welcomed by Descon Engineering CEO Nadeem Bajwa, Advisor Marketing and Sales Aamer Hadi, and Manager Corporate Communications Zainab Ahmad.

Nadeem Bajwa said, “We are delighted to have the South African Commissioner and Deputy Head of Commission visit Descon. This visit has allowed us to showcase our capabilities and efforts. We aim to work towards developing more opportunities in the power sector and renewable energy in the future”.