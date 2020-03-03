BIPL 2019 profit surges 247pc

KARACHI: Bankislami (Pvt) Limited (BIPL) on Monday announced its profit for 2019 shot up 4.1 times or 247 percent to Rs1.1 billion, against Rs213 million last year, which it said was mostly due to a surge in net earned spread and a drop in cost to income ratio.

“The year 2019 proved to be a remarkable year for BankIslami, where it posted impressive financial results and on the back of an effective business strategy and widespread marketing activity, its deposit base grew 24 percent to close at Rs229 billion, leapfrogging industry growth of around 10 percent,” the bank said in a statement.

It said with an increase in source base, BankIslami’s total assets also improved 31 percent during outgoing year, where funds were efficiently placed towards Islamic Financing, SLR Eligible Investments and Money Market Instruments.