Banks’ profitability up 20pc to Rs177bln in 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s banking sector recorded Rs177 billion in profits in 2019, a 20 percent increase in levels from the previous year, according to a brokerage report.

The banks saw a jump in earnings in spite of economic slowdown. The report said the profits were driven by higher net interest income. Tight monetary policy pushed the net interest income up to Rs620 billion in 2019 from Rs486 billion a year earlier.

“In absolute terms, the highest yearly profit was earned by MCB Bank Limited (Rs23.8 billion) followed by United Bank Limited (Rs19 billion) and National Bank of Pakistan (Rs16.6 billion),” Topline Securities analyst Fawad Basir said in a research note to clients on Monday.

“However in terms of earnings growth, BankIslami Pakistan Limited came out on top with 247 percent growth followed by Meezan Bank Limited with 73 percent and Askari Bank Limited with 58 percent growth,” he added. Out of 17 listed banks, the analyst has not taken Silkbank Limited, Summit Bank Limited and The Bank of Khyber in his analysis whose results have not been announced.

In Pakistan, rising interest rates bode well for banks as 34 percent of deposits are non-remunerative (current deposits on which banks give no return) that leads to a higher spread, the report said.

Banks’ non funded income has increased by a mere seven percent. Prime reason for the limited increase was the lack of capital gains given the underperformance of the market. Secondly, given the tough economic conditions, lower payouts resulted in lower dividend income from portfolios.

However, the cover came through forex income which improved by Rs7 billion or 20 percent as the banks capitalised on the volatile exchange rate in 2019, it noted.

Cost to income for the year declined to 57 percent last year from 60 percent in the previous year. Besides above average increase in income, a number of banks exercised cost rationalisation measure in order to endure the current economic slowdown.

Provisions for the listed banks have increased by 63 percent to reach Rs44 billion in 2019. This increase has been a mix of diminution in value of investments and loan related charges, the report noted.

“We believe that loan provisions would be higher given the prevalent economic conditions and high interest rates,” Basir said. Tax expense for the listed banks went up by Rs37 billion to Rs128 billion in 2019. Effective taxation in 2018 was at 38 percent, which increased to 42 percent in 2019 on account of payment of super tax for 2017.

“This year is expected to be a transitionary year for banks and lot will depend upon the timing and quantum of the interest rate cut,” Basir said.

“Higher than expected inflation numbers have pushed back industry consensus of a cut by few months compared to earlier estimates of a likely cut in Q12020.”

This time in falling interest rate scenario, banks’ net interest margins (NIMs) would come under pressure sooner as they have not managed to invest fixed coupon high yielding long tenor Pakistan Investment Bonds as compared to last time.

Basir says banks with strong deposit franchises with a high mix of current accounts are likely to be in the limelight due to lower exposure to minimum deposit rate.

“We expect credit growth to improve going forward partially offsetting impact of NIMs contraction. Banks’ credit growth was muted at 3.4 percent in 2019. However, we expect growth of 10 percent in 2020 and 13 percent in 2021,” he added.