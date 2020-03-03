Consumer inflation eases to 12.4 percent in February

ISLAMABAD: Annual consumer inflation sported a sign of composure in February, edging down to 12.4 percent, compared to 14.6 percent in January, in line with the market expectation that already factored in effects of stability in food prices and delay in energy tariffs hike.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed on Monday that on month-on-month basis, consumer inflation decreased one percent in February 2020 as compared to an increase of two percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9 percent in February 2019.

Consumer inflation, however, was more than 6.8 percent recorded in February last year. In February, food group that has almost 35 percent weight in the consumer inflation index saw 18.36 percent jump over the corresponding month a year earlier. There was 1.99 percent decrease in food inflation in February compared to January.

Analysts said the market was expecting a leash being tied to runaway inflation and a subsequent break in the central bank’s hawkish flight.

The State Bank of Pakistan is expected to continue its soft stance in the upcoming policy by end of this month. It left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 13.25 percent in the previous monetary policy.

The central bank’s governor hinted at reduction in interest rate in case of easing inflation rate. Mustafa Mustansir, analyst at Karachi-based brokerage Taurus Securities expected downward number because of decline in prices of food items and delay in energy price hikes.

Mustansir said prices of 26 out of 51 items rose on an average, most notably cooking oil, vegetable ghee, bananas, garlic and onions. Elsewhere prices of 10 items declined, most notably tomatoes, eggs, chicken, and liquefied petroleum gas. Prices of 15 items remained unchanged, he said in a report based on sensitive price indicator late last month.

Despite flagging concerns over surge in prices of non-food, analysts foresee consumer inflation within the target range of the State Bank of Pakistan.

“We expect surge in non-food commodity groups, in particular for items which are commercially imported from China or whose raw materials are sourced from China due to trade disruption, following the outbreak of Coronavirus,” he said. “The effect of the latter may exacerbate the general price level in the coming months if the situation prolongs.”

Mustansir said the government is desperately trying to defer rise in energy prices. The offsetting strike of petroleum levy following a popular oil price cut decision is likely to provoke a counterstrike.

PBS data further showed that CPI inflation urban increased 11.2 percent on year-on-year basis in February 2020 as compared to an increase of 13.4 percent in the previous month and 7.2 percent in February 2019. On month-on-month basis, it decreased 1.1 percent in February 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9 percent in February 2019.

CPI inflation rural increased 14.2 percent on year-on-year basis in February 2020 as compared to an increase of 16.3 percent in the previous month and six percent in February 2019. On month-on-month basis, it decreased one percent in February 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9 percent in February 2019.

In February, wholesale price index (WPI) inflation year-on-year basis increased 12.6 percent in February 2020 as compared to an increase of 15.4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 13.9 percent in February 2019. On month-on-month inflation base, WPI inflation decreased 0.8 percent in February 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.8 percent a month earlier and an increase of 1.6 percent in corresponding month of last year.