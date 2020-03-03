Fahim believes Nasir can break into top ten

KARACHI: World Squash Federation’s Assessor from Pakistan Fahim Gul believes Nasir Iqbal can break into the world’s top ten players. “He is back in the international circuit and I hope he would break into the world’s top ten players in near future,” said Fahim while talking to ‘The News’.

Nasir is playing his first international event from Tuesday (today) in Karachi. It is worth adding here that five international satellite squash events are scheduled in Karachi from March 3-16 and Fahim is the tournament director of these events.

“This initiative of providing local players with an opportunity to play international events is quite encouraging. “These events are important for our local players who cannot afford to go abroad to play international events,” reasoned Fahim, a former national squash coach.

He said that local players will earn valuable ranking points by playing these events. According to details, the winner of one satellite event will earn 30 points and the runner-up will get 19.50 points. The third and fourth position players will earn 12 points and the ones with the positions from fifth to eighth will get 7.5 points.