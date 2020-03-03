Kohli blasts reporters over questions on behaviour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHRISTCHURCH:Frustrated India captain Virat Kohli criticised his team and sparred with a journalist as New Zealand won the second Test inside three days to clinch series 2-0 on Monday.
Home skipper Kane Williamson celebrated “an outstanding performance” as New Zealand, who won the first Test by 10 wickets.
But it left Kohli, who was caught making a foul-mouthed outburst to the crowd during day two, disappointed with his top-ranked side. “We were completely outplayed in this series, and obviously did not play the kind of cricket that we do play as a team,” Kohli said.
The irritation was clear from the current holder of the “spirit of cricket” award as he lost his world number one batting ranking following a string of low scores.
But he refused to answer questions about his behaviour after the Test. “What do you think?” he fired back at a journalist, when asked if it was appropriate conduct.
“If you want to create controversy this is not the right place to be. I spoke with the match referee and he had no issues with what happened.”
