Du Plessis makes return to South Africa ODI side

JOHANNESBURG: Former captain Faf du Plessis will return to South Africa’s ODI squad for a three-match tour of India later this month.

Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen were rested for the ongoing series against Australia but both were named in a 15-man squad announced by Cricket South Africa on Monday. Orthodox left-arm spinner George Linde is in line for his first white-ball cap in place of left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is unavailable because of his wife’s pregnancy.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was unavailable because of a groin injury. Kyle Verreynne, who made an impressive international debut by scoring 48 in the first match against Australia on Saturday, has been retained but Janneman Malan, who failed to score on debut in the same match, was left out.

Cricket South Africa said the selections were a continuation of a search for the next generation of players who could represent the country in the 2023 World Cup in India. South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne