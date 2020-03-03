Sindh Information Secretary Aslam Ghori said would try his best to revive dept

KARACHI: Secretary Information, Mohammad Aslam Ghori has said that he would try his best to revive the Information Department from its present moribund status.

Mohammed Aslam Ghauri said that it was regrettable that the general impression about the Sindh Information Department had not remained constructive anymore.He said this during his Introductory meeting with the Karachi based Directors of Sindh Information Department held in his office on Monday.

Mohammad Aslam Ghauri said that his approach towards cortuption and bribery would be of zero tolerance. Secretary Information said that zero tolerance approach also meant that we were committed to the mitigation, deterence and detection of bribery and corruption.

He said that he expected from the officers of the Information Department to work honestly, prudently and responsibly. Mohammad Aslam Ghauri told the officers of the Information Department that he would not ask them to do anything wrong or illegitimate, nor do he expected them to do anything wrong or unlawful under any pressure.

Secretary Information said that he would support all those officers who would discharge their official responsibilities honestly without taking any pressure.****