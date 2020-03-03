KWSB dismantles illegal water pump set up inside house

A large pumping station operating in a two-storey house behind the Paposh Nagar police station and on the bank of the Aurangabad storm water drain was demolished in a massive operation conducted by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Monday.

The operation, according to the KWSB’s statement, was carried out near the Nazimabad Chhota Ground on the orders of the water board’s managing director Asadullah Khan. All machineries and pipes were seized by the officials.

The KWSB’s hydrant cell superintendent engineer Tabish Raza Hasnain told The News that the owner of the pumping station had a proper home on the ground floor, while on the two floors above a pumping station was being operated.

According to an earlier impression, the pumping station had been running with subsoil water, but when the authorities dug inside, they realised that illegal operators had stolen a connection from the 33-inch-diameter main water line of the water board.

“On a daily basis the illegal operators used to steal 300,000 to 400,000 gallons of water from the water board’s main line,” he said. The illegal operators, however, managed to flee the area before the water board’s team and law enforcement officials arrived on the site.

The 33-inch-diameter line makes its way from Liaquatabad, goes towards Nazimabad, the SITE Area and then all the way to Keamari and from there to Hawkesbay. “Imagine the magnitude of the area that was being deprived of water due to this illegal pump,” said Tabish. The illegal water pump operators had as many as 10 six-inch connections in the 33-inch-diamater main water line of the KWSB.

“We not only dismantled the illegal connections but set a few of them on fire,” he said, adding that there was also a tank inside the house that had the capacity to store up to 200,000 gallons.

The water from the pipes through the illegal pump was being supplied to industries as far as 10 kilometres away. “Those pipes were going underneath the Aurangabad nala, so it was very difficult to gauge its presence,” said the water board official.

When asked how such a massive exercise of water theft was taking place, he responded that illegal operators buy small houses in slum areas for under Rs500,000. “They use the ground floor as a house, but on the floors above they construct hydrants and water pumps to sell water,” he explained. There’s a huge network of such illegal operators.

A few days ago one such illegal operator who was caught informed the police and the water board about this Paposh Nagar water pump, after which the authorities carried out the operation. According to the KWSB’s press statement, this was the third illegal water pump in the area to be demolished.