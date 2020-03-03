Case registered against nationalist party over attack on cop

Police have registered a case against a nationalist militant outfit the following the murderous attack on a police officer in Shah Latif Town few days ago.

Sub-inspector Riaz was wounded in a murderous attack near Jogi Morr within the limits of the Shah Latif police station a couple of days ago. He is currently under treatment at a private hospital on the National Stadium Road.

Police registered a case against the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) after the SRA claimed responsibility of the attack. A clause of the Anti-Terrorism Act was also included in the FIR.

Police said the injured police officer was the acting Shah Latif SHO when the Irshad Ranjhani incident had taken place. Further investigations was under way. A UC chairman, Abdul Raheem Shah, belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was arrested in connection with the murder of Ranjhani, who was the city president of the nationalist Jeay Sindh Tehreek (JST) party. Shah alleged Ranjhani to be a mugger.

The incident sparked protests online and at the Karachi Press Club, with the alleged mugger's supporters demanding the arrest of the UC chairman and action against policemen who had, according to the protesters, painted the victim as a criminal. A local court later remanded the detained union council chairman and a former policeman in police custody for four days in the case pertaining to shooting of Ranjhani and denying him medical aid that led to his death on February 6, 2019.