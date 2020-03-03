KMC removes unlawful constructions, roadside stalls in Saddar

Bu our correspondent

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out an anti-encroachment operation in Saddar area near the Empress Market and the Rainbow Centre on Monday.

All cabins, food stalls and unlawful constructions on roads and footpaths were removed in the operation. Personnel of the Sindh police as well as traffic police were also present in the operation.

Speaking to The News, KMC’s anti-encroachment senior director Bashir Siddiqui said the operation was carried out in all streets surrounding the Empress Market. “There are very narrow streets where school bags and shoes are sold. The encroachers made their way back into the streets after two hours of the operation,” he said.

However, the vigilance team of the KMC’s anti-encroachment department said encroachers re-emerged in streets after which they once again carried out the operation and arrested three encroachers.

Siddiqui said the KMC would vacate its 350 acres of land in District West. “There will be removal of encroachments on the land of the KMC Officer’s Housing Society and the KMC amenity land located in the abandoned sewerage farm on Mangopir Road,” he had said, adding that the Sindh police and the Rangers had already been taken on board for the operation. Apart from this, as many as 100 shops illegally constructed in Karachi’s Ranchor Line area will also be demolished on Tuesday (today).