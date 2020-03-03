Rangers arrest 18 suspects

The paramilitary force has announced the arrests of 18 suspected criminals, including robbers, in targeted operations in the city.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said on Monday soldiers conducted raids in Sharea Faisal, Garden, Ferozabad and Rizvia areas, where they arrested 12 suspected criminals, who were identified as Shahzeb, Abdul Majid, Muhammad Ali, Salman, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Habibur Rehman, Muhammad Hamad, Abdul Haseeb, Sarwar Ali, Muhammad Shahid and Shahdab.

The men were said to be involved in a number of dacoities, drug peddling and street crime cases.

Troops also conducted raids in Garden, Napier and Sharea Faisal areas and took into custody Imran Sattar, Sajid, Zaheer, Najeeb, Muzaffar Hussain and Ghulam Rasool. Those arrested were alleged to be involved in drug peddling and running drug dens in areas. Moreover, weapons, looted items and narcotics were said to have been seized from the possession of the suspects, who were handed over to local police for further legal action.

Surgical masks

A day earlier, the paramilitary force had arrested two suspects, including a trader involved in selling surgical masks at exorbitant rates. The spokesman said soldiers conducted intelligence-based raid on a car showroom situated on Shahra-e- Quaideen, where they arrested Muhammad Usman and shifted him to the headquarters.

On his pointation, the soldiers then raided Block-13D, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and seized 74,000 surgical masks and 200 infusion water drips from his possession.

During the investigation, it was found that the man, Usman, had entered into a partnership with the owner of the showroom, Muzammil Imam, due to the rising demand for surgical masks over threat of the corona virus, and they were selling these masks and water drips at exorbitant rates at social network app OLX.

The troops conducted a raid in the Water Pump area, where they arrested a shopkeeper, Amaad, and during a search of his shop they found a huge quantity of surgical masks. Ammad was selling a pack of surgical masks for Rs1,650. Further investigations are underway.

He added that the paramilitary force conducted raids in Liaquatabad, Paposh Nagar, Baldia Town, Mithadar, Ittehad Town, Napier, Sharea Faisal and Nabi Bux where they arrested 16 people.

Those arrested were identified as Kunal Patras, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Faraz, Sultan, Naseem, Shahid, Sahakar, Muhammad Sabzil, Abdul Majid, Abdul Maalik, Pervez, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Yousuf, Dil Muhammad, Shahzeb and Bakht Ali. The men were alleged to be involved in a number of street crime and other criminal offences.

In raids carried out in Garden and Sharea Faisal areas, troops apprehended Ameer, Mustafa Qureshi and Muhammad Hussain, who were alleged to be involved in operating drug dens in their areas.

Weapons, looted items and narcotics were said to have been seized from the suspects, who were handed over to police for further legal action. Further investigations are underway.