Opposition submits requisition for PA session

The joint opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Monday submitted an application to the provincial assembly’s secretariat to convene the session of the provincial legislature to discuss a 16-point agenda with particular emphasis on public interest issues in the province.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, submitted the requisition to convene the session of the provincial assembly.

Naqvi was accompanied by PTI MPAs Sidra Imran, Ali Aziz, Abbas Jafri, and Sanjay Gangwani. The application bore the signatures of 45 opposition legislators belonging to the PTI, Grand Democratic Alliance, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The agenda items submitted the lawmakers with their applications, which which are supposed to be discussed in the forthcoming assembly session, include the anti-encroachment drive in Karachi and rehabilitation of its affected people, demand to penalise officials involved in illegal constructions, water shortage, broken state of water and sewerage systems, the Sindh government’s recruitment campaign, unfair means used by the candidates in matriculation and intermediate examinations.

Some more agenda items include urban infrastructure shortcomings in the city, health alerts related to epidemics of polio, tuberculosis, and HIV, rising number of dog-bite cases, inefficient garbage disposal system, maladministration of the provincial government in procurement, storage and release of wheat and sugar stocks, delay on the construction of medical colleges in Hyderabad and Landhi, the formation of district public safety commission and safety and security of journalists.