Health secretary, commissioner get notices on mask shortage petitions

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of National Health Services, the provincial health secretary, the Karachi commissioner and others on petitions against the shortage of standard face masks after the confirmation of two positive coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

Petitioner Abul Jalil Marwat and a non-government organisation submitted in their petitions that the country’s health authorities had confirmed four coronavirus positive patients, all of whom had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage to holy sites.

The petitioners’ counsel said prices of surgical face masks have increased after the confirmation of coronavirus cases, while such masks have also disappeared from various medical stores. The counsel said a box of surgical masks that was selling between Rs300 and Rs400 had now been selling at exorbitant prices.

The petitioners said that it is the government’s responsibility to make efforts to control the increase of prices of face masks so that their black market can be ended and such masks can be made available to the people.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar said that it is a matter of grave concern that surgical face masks are being sold at exorbitant prices. He issued notices to the Ministry of National Health Services, the provincial health secretary, the city commissioner and others, telling them to file their comments on March 6. He also ordered that the additional health secretary and a representative from the commissioner’s office should attend the next hearing.