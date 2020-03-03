Benami properties of Rs62.36bln detected

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has detected benami properties amounting Rs62.36 billion in 596 cases during the past one year, sources said on Monday.

The FBR had notified rules on March 11, 2019 for the application of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017, the sources said.

According to one year performance of the benami zones constituted by the FBR under Anti-Benami laws, the authorities initiated 596 cases amounting Rs62.36 billion.

Around five persons availed last year’s tax amnesty scheme. However, the authorities finalised 63 cases and filed 34 references.

For the cases referred by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Omni Group, the authorities attached 81 properties and filed 10 references. However, investigation in 81 cases was still in progress, which involved Rs14.86 billion.

The directorate through its own efforts detected over 500 cases which involved Rs39.5 billion. The directorate attached 59 properties and filed 18 references after completing investigation.

The authorities also initiated 43 cases against politically exposed persons (PEP) which involved around Rs8 billion. The FBR initiated anti-benami activities in three major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Under these investigations the authorities identified 257 beneficial owners and 752 benamidars. The highest number of 113 cases in terms of beneficial owners was detected by Karachi zone followed by 77 by Lahore, and 67 by Islamabad zone. In terms of identifying benamidars, Islamabad zone identified the highest at 427, followed by Karachi zone that identified 203, and Lahore zone that identified 122.

The total detection of amount also included Rs31.225 billion worth benami immovable properties, which were frozen, in three major cities of the country. The data revealed that the tax authorities had frozen the properties including Rs16.53 billion in Islamabad, Rs14.08 billion in Karachi, and Rs626 million in Lahore. The authorities attached 101 properties in Karachi, 31 in Islamabad and 14 in Lahore.