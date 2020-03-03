Onion cargoes declared before ban allowed for exports

KARACHI: The government on Monday said onion consignments having irrevocable letters of credit (LoCs) till February 28 are exempt from an export ban that took effect from March 1, following which customs authorities released 170 onion containers from the ports, The News has learnt.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the embargo will remain in effect till May 31.

“In compliance of directives received from the collector, the loading of all the consignments/containers declared to contain “Fresh Onion” falling under PCT 0703.1000 filed in WEBOC (web based one customs) or before 28.02.2020 is allowed,” said an official document issued by an assistant collector of exports on Monday.

“The loading of all the consignments/containers declared to contain “Fresh Onion” falling under PCT 0703.1000 filed weboc on or after 29.02.2020 is not allowed,” the document added.

Waheed Ahmed, patron in chief All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Importers Exporters and Merchants Association (PFVA), said timely action by Federal Ministry of Commerce had saved onion containers worth millions of dollars.

“As many as 170 onion containers worth $2 million were trapped at the port and were scheduled to be shipped on Monday,” Ahmed said. Sources said the same directives were also issued to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and customs

Ministry of National Food Security and Research banned onion exports on Saturday following decision of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet that met in Islamabad on February 19.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet considered the summary dated February19, 2020 submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and approved the proposal for imposing a ban on export of onion with immediate effect till 31st May, 2020.

As a result, customs authorities, taking cue from the ECC decision, stopped 300 onion containers at the ports and Ministry of Commerce had to notify a clarification on February 21, 2020 to clear the situation.

“The undersigned is directed to clarify that a ban on the export of fresh onion has not yet been notified by the Ministry of Commerce, which will be duly processed after receiving the ratification of decision of ECC by the cabinet,” wrote the DG (Trade Policy).

“Therefore, in the absence of any such notification, the export consignments of fresh onions may not be held or denied export clearance.”

Ahmed said the ECC had banned the onion exports without any consultation with PFVA. “There was a surplus crop in the country and there were no chances of its shortage at the local level,” the onion exporter said.

He added that onion exports from India were also under a moratorium by its government and Pakistan could have benefited from the situation by exporting surplus onion, earning foreign exchange.