Rupee weakens

The rupee eased against the dollar in the interbank k market amid strong demand for the US currency from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 154.37 to the dollar, down from Friday’s close of 154.23.

In the open market, the rupee lost grounds and settled at 154.35 versus the greenback, compared with previous level of 154.20. Dealers said the rupee came under pressure as importers bought dollar to cover their payments.

“There is strong demand for the dollar at the moment which is likely to keep the rupee under pressure,” said a dealer. “The rupee could trade in the band of 154.30 and

However, dealers said healthy dollar inflows, especially in the form of remittances from overseas Pakistanis as well as increased in export receipts, are expected to prevent a major fall in the rupee’s value.

Remittances from overseas Pakistani workers increased 3.31 percent to $11.394 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal year of 2019/20. Analysts said the transfer of funds would expectedly reach $22.5 to 23.5 billion this fiscal year, in line with the central bank’s projection. Remittances stood at $21.8 billion in FY19.