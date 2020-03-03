close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
March 3, 2020

Great news

Newspost

 
March 3, 2020

In view of all the terrible happenings in the Subcontinent, it is wonderful to hear about the peace deal between the US government and the Afghan Taliban.

Importantly, the vital roles our honourable prime minister and foreign minister played in the negotiations must be appreciated. May we be a shimmering example of peace in our part of the world.

Khalid Muhammad

Islamabad

