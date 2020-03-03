Great news

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In view of all the terrible happenings in the Subcontinent, it is wonderful to hear about the peace deal between the US government and the Afghan Taliban.
Importantly, the vital roles our honourable prime minister and foreign minister played in the negotiations must be appreciated. May we be a shimmering example of peace in our part of the world.
Khalid Muhammad
Islamabad
