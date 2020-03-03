US-Taliban deal

On February 29, the world witnessed the much-awaited agreement between the United States and the Afghan Taliban, which not only promises to end the longest conflict between them but is also a first step towards peace in Afghanistan. Moreover, it proves Pakistan's work towards bringing peace not only in Afghanistan but also in the region as the country played a vital role in promoting the peace talks. However, here the question arises: to what extent can the idea of peace in Afghanistan also be applied to the country's internal situation?

The real game may begin now as the Taliban now have to come to mutual terms with the Afghan government. Since mostly the Taliban do not consider the minorities and women's rights that are already part of the constitution, they believe in bringing new laws and rules to the country which may not be acceptable to everyone and may become a source of new conflicts and challenges to be faced by the war-affected country. Ultimately, Pakistan has to prepare itself to tackle these predicted obstacles in order to create and maintain regional peace and political stability.

Kinanah Shahbaz

Islamabad