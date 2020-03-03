School's out – again

As per a notification issued by the Sindh government, all educational institutions have been closed till March 13 as a precautionary measure against spread of the coronavirus. This is a silly decision and made in haste. If schools are shut down, then factories, government offices, private offices, airports and railway stations, markets etc should also be shut down. Why is the closure confined to educational institutions which already enjoy liberal holidays and fewer working days? Instead of attending school, students will loiter and play on roads and open spaces rather than remaining confined to their homes. Each day of absence keeps the nation intellectually backward. The standard of education in the province has sharply deteriorated over time. On the slightest pretext, education becomes the first casualty.

Huma Arif

Karachi