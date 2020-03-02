Vatican opens archives on history’s most controversial pope

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican unseals the archives of history’s most contentious popes on Monday, potentially shedding light on why Pius XII stayed silent during the extermination of sixmillion Jews in the Holocaust. Two hundred researchers have already requested access to the mountain of ocuments,made available after an inventory that took more than 14 years for Holy See archivists to complete. Award-winning German religious historian Hubert Wolf will be in Rome on Monday, armed with six assistants and two years of funding to start exploring documents fromthe “private secretariat” of the late pope.Wolf, a specialist on the relationship of Pius XII with the Nazis, is anxious to discover the notes of the his 70 ambassadors — the pontiff’s eyes and ears during his time as head of the Catholic Church between 1939 and his death in 1958. There should also be records of urgent appeals for help from Jewish rganisations, as well as his communications with the late US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.—AFP