Mon Mar 02, 2020
‘KFUEIT a gift for youths of south Punjab’

Peshawar

March 2, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) is a gift for youth of the south Punjab. Speaking here on Sunday, PTI MNA Ch Javed Warraich said that the university administration should continue its efforts to provide quality education to the students. He told that he was striving to establish the Agricultural University. The varsity Vice Chancellor Suleman Tahir said that the problems being faced by the students at the university were being resolved on priority basis.

