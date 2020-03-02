Man found dead

BAHAWALPUR: A man was found dead near Jhulan Arainyan near Bahawalnagar on Sunday.

According to Sadar Bahawalnagar police, the dead body of Kashif was found burnt. The body has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital for postmortem. The police have started investigation.

RARE SPECIE MONKEY DIES IN ZOO: Hairy, a rare specie monkey, died here in the Bahawalpur Zoo.

However, the zoo administration, including zoo curator and veterinary officer, is silent on the death of the monkey like previous deaths of rare animals and birds. Sources told that Hairy had died on Friday night, but the zoo administration was still concealing the death. When contacted, the zoo staffer confirmed the death of the monkey on the condition of anonymity. He said that the death of Hairy officially could only be confirmed by curator Ali Usman or veterinary officer Tariq Mehmood. Later, veterinary officer told on phone that zoo curator was ill and was out of station so he would give the details about the death of the monkey. However, he claimed that Hairy died its natural death.