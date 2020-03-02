‘Taliban-US accord validation of Imran’s stand on Afghanistan’

SHEIKHUPURA: The historic peace accord between Taliban and the US is a validation of Imran Khan’s principal stand on Afghanistan taken by him about 19 years ago.

This was stated by PTI leader and former MPA Ali Salman Siddique while talking to a delegation of notables from Mananwala, Safdarabad, Khanqah Dogran, Jhabran Mandi and Farooqabad, who called on him under the leadership of PTI district president Kanwar Imran Saeed, here Sunday. Ali pointed out that the accord would not only put a stop to bloodshed and devastation in worn torn Afghanistan, but would also pave way for peace, development and stability in the entire region, particularly the neighbouring countries. The accord would have positive effects for Pakistan, he said, adding that Imran Khan was only leader of the region who was opposed to warfare and the accord was in fact an endorsement of his decades old stand on the issue. Ali Salman said that reduction in prices of petroleum products was a people friendly step. The financial institutions had opposed the reduction, but Imran Khan took a stand and decided in favour of reduction in the interest of common man. Ali said that mafias responsible for hoarding and price hike were handled with a firm resolve and operations throughout country against such mafia had put a noose to them and normalcy in prices was returning making lives of people easier.