Mon Mar 02, 2020
BR
Bureau report
March 2, 2020

Two arrested for firing at school

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police arrested two accused after they allegedly opened fire on a private school in Matani area on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Sunday. An official said case was registered against one Amanullah and another person after they opened fire on the building of a private school. No casualty was reported.

