Two arrested for firing at school

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police arrested two accused after they allegedly opened fire on a private school in Matani area on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Sunday. An official said case was registered against one Amanullah and another person after they opened fire on the building of a private school. No casualty was reported.
PESHAWAR: The police arrested two accused after they allegedly opened fire on a private school in Matani area on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Sunday. An official said case was registered against one Amanullah and another person after they opened fire on the building of a private school. No casualty was reported.