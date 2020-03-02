Structures built on water channels, streams to be removed

MANSEHRA: The district administration, in collaboration with irrigation and forest departments and tehsil municipal administration, would soon launch an operation to remove or destroy buildings on water channels and streams, officials said on Sunday.

“We have already issued notices to owners of buildings and constructions coming in the way of water from Kunhar, Siran, and Indus rivers,” Additional Assistant Commissioner Rabia Abbasi told reporters.

“We can’t allow anybody to encroach on government property or create hurdles in smooth flow of water and this is why notices were issued through different departments to those who, according to revenue records, owned those structures,” said Abbasi. She said that officials of the departments concerned would also accompany the district administration during the anti-enrichment drive.