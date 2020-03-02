close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

Qul

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

NOWSHERA: Qul for the mother-in-law of Zahid Kheshgi, UK-based journalist, would be held at Dag Besud in Pabbi tomorrow.

She died after protracted illness and was laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard in Dag Besud on Cherat Road. She was the wife of social worker Jehanzeb Khan and sister of Masil Khan.

Latest News

More From Peshawar