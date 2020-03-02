tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Qul for the mother-in-law of Zahid Kheshgi, UK-based journalist, would be held at Dag Besud in Pabbi tomorrow.
She died after protracted illness and was laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard in Dag Besud on Cherat Road. She was the wife of social worker Jehanzeb Khan and sister of Masil Khan.
