Reforms being introduced in higher education: adviser

NOWSHERA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Higher Education Mian Khaliqur Rahman said that the reforms were being introduced in the higher education.

He was speaking at a gathering after handing over appointment orders to the teachers at the Government High School Cantonment No-1. He said that the merit policy had been established and there would be no room for transfer and posting on political grounds any more. He said that a complaint cell would be set up at the Higher Education Department (HED). He said that in the past various tactics were used to deprive the talented youth of their due rights.

Mian Khaliqur Rahman said the government was giving interest-free loans to the jobless youth to make them stand on their own feet. Later, the school principal, Saifur Rehman, asked the government to give ‘orderly allowance’ amounting to Rs14,000 to the grade-20 teaching cadre.