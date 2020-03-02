Siran residents demand health facilities

MANSEHRA: Residents of Jabori village in Siran valley on Sunday demanded the government to restore a Basic Health Unit (BHU) in the area.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reconstructed the BHU, which had been destroyed in the 2005 earthquake, but the government neither posted doctors nor other staff here,” Shabbir Ahmad Khan, a former candidate for provincial assembly, told reporters on Sunday.

A group of people led Shabbir said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government claimed much of reforms in health sector but on the contrary, people were still deprived of even basic health services. He said that currently a state-of-the-art building was being used as civil dispensary without any healthcare and treatment services. “We want restoration of old BHU and posting of doctors, paramedical and other staff,” he added. He said people of Jabori and its adjoining localities would block Jabori-Mansehra road to traffic for the indefinite period if their demand was not met.