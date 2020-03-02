Man shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: A man was shot dead in Bhai Cheena area in Bajaur tribal district on Sunday, police said.

They said that Wahab Khan was on his way to market when his rivals riding on bike opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The accused fled the scene while the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. Police officials said the fleeing accused was arrested. Meanwhile, a woman was injured when the roof of the house of Qayyum collapsed at Shinkot Banda. The injured was shifted to the hospital.