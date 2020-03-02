Hygiene practices stressed for healthy environment

PESHAWAR: An official on Sunday termed water pollution as the main cause of the spread of various diseases and asked the people to turn to hygiene practices.

“The water pollution is the main cause of mosquitos breeding, the spread of malaria, dengue and other diseases. Citizens should cooperate with the government in the campaign launched against poliovirus to prevent children from disability,” said Assistant Commissioner Rizwana Dar while speaking to residents of Pishtakhara Payan during awareness drive. The official said clean water and surrounding were essential for prevention from malaria and dengue. Rizwana Dar urged the people to keep the environment, streets, houses and even utensils clean and covered to prevent from the mosquito-borne diseases. She said mosquitos were found in filthy areas, adding, the garbage should be dumped at some distance from houses. “The parents should provide a healthy environment to the children as they are the nation-builder of the future,” said the official.