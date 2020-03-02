House gutted

MANSEHRA: A house was gutted when a fire broke out from an electric short-circuiting in Malokra area of Oghi tehsil on Saturday night.

The villagers and police rushed to the scene and rescued the inmates trapped inside the burning house. Domestic goods, gold ornaments and currency notes worth more than Rs1 million were reduced to ashes before the fire was extinguished.

One Naeem Zada told reporters that there were two fire tenders parked at the tehsil municipal administration offices in Oghi but none could reach the spot until the fire was put down by policemen and locals.

He demanded the government to ensure that fire tenders staff was vigilant and present at its premises 24/7.