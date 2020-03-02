Islooites excited to welcome spring festivities

Islamabad : After spending a long time behind the doors to avoid chilly weather, the residents of the capital city are excited to welcome the onset of spring season featuring budding flowers and trees, echoes of cheering birds, vibrant hues and colourful festivities.

The nature lovers after bearing chilly season of winter, were enthusiastically waiting for the spring season to arrive so that they can freely move and enjoy the beauties of nature along with realizing the embedded messages of rebirth, life, growth and purity behind Spring season.

The duration of the spring season has reduced with the passage of time from months to few weeks, which according to the weather experts is, due to the rapid climatic changes but still the unsurpassable charm of this flowery season continue to appeal the senses of every human being.

Saima Khan, a visitor at a popular park of the city said, “It is very unfortunate that we do not find leisure from our daily humdrum routine to commune with the beauties of nature. The seasonal beauties of nature especially flowers and birds are the source of relaxation and create a positive impact on our minds and hearts.”

With the influx of latest information technology equipment, the physical activities have lost charm among the people who once used to take their children and families for outdoor activities now prefer to stay at home due to their hectic routine, giving gadgets to their children to keep them busy and happy, she said while talking to APP.

A lecturer at a local college, Hameed Shahid said spring is the season about which poets have written a lot and is always associated with rejuvenation, hope and courage.

He said the beauty of federal capital is always worth seeing when flowers of spring season start blooming.

Thanks to the authorities who have always focused on the beauty enhancement of the capital through planting flowers and trees.

Flowers in any form either dry , fresh or artificial are not mere source of aesthetic pleasure for the nature lovers and inspiration for the artists but now used for embellishing outfits, jewellery and other accessories, he observed.

With the onset of spring season, it is an annual practice for the different authorities especially Capital Development Authority (CDA) and private Floral Societies to hold flower and birds shows which are the source of attraction for the nature enthusiasts in capital.

Three-day Islamabad Family Spring Festival and Food Gala 2020 starting from February 28 in F-9 Park will be the biggest event of this season, featuring a number of entertaining activities including cultural activities, shopping and food stalls, kids games and musical nights.

Islamabad Family Festival and Food will be an event of festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple cuisines, food and cosmopolitan culture mixed together as well as Sufi and musical nights.

The festival will include variety of events including Cycling Competition, Marathon Run, Tree Plantation, Mehfil-e-Mushaira, Musical Concert, Sufi Night, Food stalls, Handicraft Display, Kids Arena etc.

According to the weather experts, the spring season has shortened with the passage of time from months to weeks due to changes in climatic patterns and it can further reduce in the coming years.

So this is the perfect time to enjoy the few weeks of spring which might be further reduced in future.