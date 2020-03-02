Iqra University organises fashion show

Islamabad : Iqra University Islamabad Campus in collaboration with the Embassy of Uzbekistan organised a fashion show titled ‘Encounter Culture’ featuring modern and traditional fashion by graduate students of Iqra and Uzbek designers, says a press release.

First Lady Mrs Samina Alvi graced the occasion as the chief guest who lauded the efforts of the organisers and spoke on the common history, culture, and values of Uzbekistan and Pakistan. She said that since fashion has a universal appeal, it helps to break barriers and bridge gaps among nations.

Iqra University Vice President Dr Muhammad Islam welcomed Mrs Samina Alvi and thanked her for promoting such cultural exchanges and expressed his sentiments to the crowd of diplomats, fashion enthusiasts, Uzbek designers, the faculty and parents of student designers.

One of the segment of the show comprised graduate collections of 23 students of Fashion and Design Department at Iqra University. The designs, originally inspired ideas, mark the culmination of a fashion student’s degree whose work is supervised by highly technical and trained faculty. The university organises such events to promote the young designers’ talent in the market and provide them practice for the industry.

Thrilled to showcase their work, the students of Iqra University included Danial Azeem, Danya Sabir, Jaweria Nazir, Quratulain Hameed, Rohab Khalil, Fatima Tuz Zahra, Hamna Saeed, Komal Imran, Sarah Baig, Tehreema Babar, Faiq Khan, Shakeela, Osman Rehman, Zainab Orakzai, Hammad Anwar, Eshal Khan, Areeb Mughal, Meryam Nadeem, Rohma Nawab, Misha Hashim, Mahnoor Raja, Ayesha Beig, Zaitoon Fatima, and Mahwish Naeem.

The other segment of the runway walk showcased the designs of five Uzbek designers. The designs embodied the rich and historical costumes of Uzbekistan mixed with modern apparel cuts.

Uzbekistan envoy Furqat Sidikov, in his remarks, said ever since his arrival in Pakistan as ambassador, he was trying to promote people to people and cultural links between the two countries. He was appreciative of the organisers to have put together such an event.

During the segment break, wife of the Uzbek Ambassador Mrs Golchekhra Sidikova and Iqra University’s Fashion and Design Department Head Saadia Niazi jointly presented Mrs Alvi with a traditional Uzbek robe ‘Chapan’ whose fabric was specially flown in for the occasion and stitched by an Iqra student.

It was the second fashion event jointly organised by Iqra University and Embassy of Uzbekistan.