Mon Mar 02, 2020
March 2, 2020

'Development work to be given priority'

Islamabad

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said that the government had overcome difficult economic situation and development works in federal capital would be done on priority including uplift of markets and industrial areas.

He said that underpasses on Kashmir Highway and Expressway would also be constructed. He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) that met him at CDA Headquarters led by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed its President and Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Convener, ICCI CDA Committee.

Chairman CDA, Amir Ali Ahmed and Director BCS CDA, Faisal Naeem Baig were also present at the occasion.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that for the last many years no development work was done in markets due to which their basic infrastructure was now in dilapidated condition.

